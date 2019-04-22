Prerna's warning to destroy Anurag and Basu family in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika is trying to instigate Prerna against Anurag and is succeeding in it also.



In the previous episode, we have seen how Komolika misleads Prerna about Anurag.



In the upcoming episode, Prerna becomes revengeful against Anurag, as she believes that he really cheated on her and made fun of her love.



And now, Anurag’s old rival bails Prerna out and teams up with her to destroy Anurag.



Prerna comes to the Basu mansion and stun everyone as she confronts Anurag and gives him an open warning.



Prerna challenges Anurag that she will destroy him, and everyone is shocked to her threat.



Prerna will now target Anurag and Komolika’s business collaboration.



It will be interesting to see if Prerna is successful in taking revenge from Anurag. Or will Komolika ruin her plan again?