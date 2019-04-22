News

Prerna's warning to destroy Anurag and Basu family in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 07:27 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, as Komolika is trying to instigate Prerna against Anurag and is succeeding in it also.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Komolika misleads Prerna about Anurag.

In the upcoming episode, Prerna becomes revengeful against Anurag, as she believes that he really cheated on her and made fun of her love.

And now, Anurag’s old rival bails Prerna out and teams up with her to destroy Anurag.

Prerna comes to the Basu mansion and stun everyone as she confronts Anurag and gives him an open warning.

Prerna challenges Anurag that she will destroy him, and everyone is shocked to her threat.

Prerna will now target Anurag and Komolika’s business collaboration.

It will be interesting to see if Prerna is successful in taking revenge from Anurag. Or will Komolika ruin her plan again?
Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Diaries in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Wedding Diaries in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days