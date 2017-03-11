Prince and Karan caught ROMANCING!

Imagine this! Prince Narula playing love interest to Karan Kundra! Before you get any weird thoughts, here’s the complete story.



In the upcoming episode 18-year old Khushnuma Khan will impress all the gang leaders with her spontaneous energy. Neha Dhupia will come up with a hilarious task that will see Prince Narula playing Karan Kundra’s love interest while Khushnuma will play his girlfriend. Neha asks her to enact a scene where she will catch her boyfriend (Karan) red-handed with another woman (Prince).



A source on the sets elaborated, “It was hilarious to see Karan and Prince dig their role into the teeth and have fun with it. But the surprise package was Khushnuma who stayed true to her character and bolted out her anger on Karan. Later Harbhajan Singh also joined the fun by playing ‘Zaalim baap’.”



