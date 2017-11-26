Hot Downloads

Tv News
News

Prince happy to have found love in Yuvika on reality show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2017

Actor Prince Narula, who is dating actress Yuvika Chaudhary, is happy that he defied the notion - "couples on reality shows do not work".

Yuvika and Prince met in 2015 on reality TV show "Bigg Boss 9". They will make their first official appearance as a couple on "Splitsvilla X", which is aired on MTV.

"I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her," Prince said in a statement.

"Like I did. I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her," he added.

Yuvika also said: "One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him."

