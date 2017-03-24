Prince Narula gets rough with a contestant on MTV Roadies Rising

Prince Narula has come a long way! Right from being a gang member to killing it as a gang leader! Prince has created a name for himself in these two years and the man does not tolerate anything wrong. However, in the Delhi auditions of MTV Roadies Rising a contestant, Abir Tandon rubbed Prince the wrong way. The contestant had participated on MTV Roadies previously and had misbehaved with Raghu and was asked to leave the group discussion because of his aggressiveness and misbehavior.

The contestant had filled up his form and mentioned things like “don’t mess up with me” enraging the gang leaders. The contestant proudly said that he is a trainer in the gym. This agitated Prince and he went up to the guy and lifted him up and Prince asked the contestant to lift him up the same way. While lifting Prince the contestant got a little aggressive this really upset him.

A source close to the sets said, “We have never seen this side of Prince. The contestant really upset him and Prince was forced to be rough on him. The gang leaders did not shortlist the contestant because of his aggressive behaviour.”