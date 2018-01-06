Prince & Yuvika are already engaged; marriage on the cards

There's a breeze of a new trend that has followed in the glamour industry- secretly getting hitched. In the past few months, the industry saw galore of celebrities tying the knot sans the fanfare. Vatsal Seth- Ishita Dutta, Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma, Surveen Chawla's years' old marriage are just the instances to be named. Seems the fad has hit telly couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

TellyChakkar has an EXCLUSIVE piece of news, that left us shocked. As per our intelligence, television's adored couple Prince and Yuvika are already engaged. Yuvika was hand-fasted by Prince in the month of February last year (2017). It was a close-knit affair and only selected family members were involved. The betrothal took place, not in a fancy hotel, but at their place.

The Roadies fame Prince Narula denied the news with us. In an exclusive conversation, he said, "No it's not true. We'll do it soon. We'll tell the whole world once we plan to get engaged. I'm a Punjabi I won't do it so secretly. I'll do it in front of the whole world with much fanfare."

Yuvika, on the other hand, seemed quite shocked. "Who told you this? The day the engagement will happen, it will be everywhere that's for sure," she said.

While both the parties refuted the reportage our credible sources maintain the news. In fact, after digging deeper, we also found out that the marriage is on cards and will happen soon by mid-year. Prince has already bought an apartment, where post marriage the couple will be living together.

The duo met each other in the ninth season of the controversial reality Bigg Boss. Despite years of relationship and their sub rosa sponsalia, the couple came out recently about their affair months before on Splitsvilla X.

Interestingly, this will be the first successful relationship that has survived fruitfully, after commencing in Bigg Boss house. It must be an exciting piece of news for all the Prince and Yuvika fans. TellyChakkar wishes the supposedly fiances a great year ahead.