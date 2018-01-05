Prince-Yuvika kicked out, Divya Agarwal picked for A Date To Remember

TellyChakkar was the first one to break the story of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary coming on board for a new show on MTV. The series already had Indeep Bakshi, Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul as mentors and hosts when Bigg Boss fame Prince-Yuvika came on board. In fact the trio, Manu, Prince, Yuvika also visited various cities for the auditions of the show titled ‘A Date To Remember’. While the show is all set to kick start and go on floors by mid-week of January, a shocking development has come to our notice.

TellyChakkar brings to you first that the makers have decided to drop out Prince and Yuvika from the dating show. According to our information apparently, major changes took place recently and after series of meetings among the officials, the decision was taken. It is quite shocking to know that the makers decided to let go of the duo, keeping in mind the popularity they amongst the teens.

While Prince -Yuvika have been moved out, the makers also found a replacement for them. As per our intelligence, in the last minute, hasty changes the channel and the makers have roped in Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal for the show. Divya’s alleged romance followed by a breakup with Priyank and her recent appearance in Bigg Boss 11, gave her much buzz recently. Apparently, this was one of the prime reasons what prompted the makers to get Divya on board.

We tried our best to know the reason behind Prince & Yuvika’s eviction, however, the best we could receive was ‘dates issue’ as an explanation. Despite being on board for quite some time and going into cities for auditions, Prince and Yuvika’s removal on the basis of ‘dates issue’ is quite shocking to digest. Nonetheless, the decision was on a mutual note.

Well, this is not the only recent development in the reality weekly. Another shocking development in the cast is that Nitibha Kaul has been demoted from her responsibilities. Earlier Nitibha was supposed to be a series regular and had a major role in the episodes, however now – for unknown reasons, she’ll be recurring in the series and will be more of a guest.

All the contestants have been locked and the show will go on floors from 12 January. Currently, the series will feature Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi, the hot singer turned host Indeep Bakshi, the latest Divya Agrawal, and Nitibha Kaul.

Despite repeated attempts, we couldn’t get through any of the above-mentioned names.