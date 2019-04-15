News

Prithvi and Sherlyn to get married in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2019 10:59 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama as Karan and Preeta are trying their best to expose Prithvi and Sherlyn’s plans but are failing miserably at it.

As per the current track Prithvi and Sherlyn were almost caught but they somehow escaped but it seems very soon things will go against them.

In the upcoming episode Sherlyn threatens Prithvi hence he agrees to marry her. The couple will tie the knot and as soon as they start the marriage ritual Sarla will enter the venue and she witness them getting married.

It will be interesting to see if Prithivi will get expose and how will Sarla react to this. 

Tags > Prithvi, Sherlyn, Kundali Bhagya, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

