Prithvi to disguise himself and marry Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

19 Aug 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has ruling hearts and charts from the time of its launch. The show recently completed two years of telecast and has still managed to keep viewers hooked.

The makers are all set to up the drama quotient by making Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) marry in the upcoming episodes.

However, recently, the show witnessed a big twist with Prithvi getting kidnapped and Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) wearing a sehra and sitting in the mandap.

In the forthcoming episodes, Prithvi manages to free himself and rushes to stop Preeta and Karan’s wedding.

On reaching, he overhears Srishti (Anjum Fakih) and Sameer (Abhishek Kapur) talking about Preeta not wanting to marry Prithvi.

This leaves Prithvi heartbroken, but he decides to marry Preeta anyway. He disguises himself as a sardar to stop Karan and Preeta’s wedding.

Will Prithvi succeed in his plan?

best-show-btm
