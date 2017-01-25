Hot Downloads

Prithvi Hatte to romance Mohit Malhotra in a TV soap

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Jan 2017 04:22 PM

Tellychakkar exclusively reported about TV hunk Mohit Malhotra making his comeback on small screen with an upcoming family drama (read here: Mohit Malhotra bags lead role; Tanaaz part of project) .

The project, as stated by us, will be an adaptation of a popular Marathi show which is rechristened in Hindi as Chup Chup Ke. It is scheduled to beam either on & or Zee TV.

Now, we have heard that the makers (Indian Magic Eye) have zeroed in on the female lead, who will sway and sing opposite Mohit.  

Who are we talking about? Well, beautiful and gracious Prithvi Hatte, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Siya Ke Ram as Mandavi.

Prithvi will portray the positive character of Meera.

We reached out to Prithvi but she remained unavailable to comment.

We also reported about actors Farida Dadi, Tanaaz Irani and Krunal Pandit being part of the project.

Chup Chup Ke cast has already commenced shooting and the show is expected to hit airwaves end of February or beginning March (2017).

