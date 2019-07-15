Prithvi murders Mahesh in Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Preeta is hurt after what all happened but here Mahesh and Rakhi also feel bad for Preeta.

Mahesh takes the decision to bring Preeta back to Luthra house with all love and respect.

Here Sherlin had a bad dream that she is stuck in Luthra house and is trying to escape.

Sherlin calls Prithvi and asks him to do something as Luthra's are planning to bring Preeta back.

Prithvi thus gets deadly and hires a man to kill Mahesh Luthra and here Mahesh will suffer a deadly attack and will be pushed into a comma.

It will be interesting to see if Preeta is able to find that Prithvi is the real mastermind behind this.