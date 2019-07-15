News

Prithvi murders Mahesh in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 10:30 AM

MUMBAI :  Zee TV's popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Preeta is hurt after what all happened but here Mahesh and Rakhi also feel bad for Preeta.

Mahesh takes the decision to bring Preeta back to Luthra house with all love and respect.

Here Sherlin had a bad dream that she is stuck in Luthra house and is trying to escape.

Sherlin calls Prithvi and asks him to do something as Luthra's are planning to bring Preeta back.

Prithvi thus gets deadly and hires a man to kill Mahesh Luthra and here Mahesh will suffer a deadly attack and will be pushed into a comma.

It will be interesting to see if Preeta is able to find that Prithvi is the real mastermind behind this.

Tags > Kundali Bhgaya, Ekta Kappor, Balaji Telefims, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Zee TV, Zee Tv entertainment, Kundali Bhgaya written update, Kundali Bhgaya Spoiler updates,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days