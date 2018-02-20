Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Prithvi Zutshi to enter Star Plus’ Meri Durga

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
20 Feb 2018 03:02 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ Meri Durga will soon welcome another member in their show.

The above Paperback Films’ show has roped in the veteran actor Prithvi Zutshi in the drama.

TellyChakkar has earlier reported about the show going the blockbuster film 'Chak De India' way.

Now, we have learnt that the talented actor Prithvi, who has had a flying career in Bollywood and TV, has signed the show. He will play the role of Mr. Rajan who will be the director of the sports academy. He will be playing a role of a sexist man who will be against the idea of a girl winning a sports competition.

What do you think of Meri Durga?

Also, our source informs us that TV actress Urmila Sharma has also joined the show. She will essay an integral character of a person who will help Durga chase her dreams.

When TellyChakkar contacted Prithvi he confirmed being a part of this project.

Tags > Star Plus, Meri Durga, Paperback Films, Prithvi Zutshi, Chak De India, TellyChakkar, Bollywood, Urmila Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special screening of Welcome to New York

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days