Hot Downloads

Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Prithvi Zutshi to enter &TV’s Queens Hai Hum

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 12:38 PM

Seasoned actor Prithvi Zutshi will soon enter &TV’s Queens Hai Hum, produced by Jyoti Gupta’s Silver Ivory Productions.                        

He will essay the role of Shivraj, who would be away from family for nearly 15 years, and the reason of it will bring in a lot of curiosity amongst the family

As per sources, “Shivraj will be Shreya’s (Jia Shankar) father-in-law will also create a lot of chaos in the household during the Navagrah puja.”

As we know, Zutshi has been part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Daraar, Adhikaar etc.

When contacted, the actor confirmed the news to us.

Watch for added drama in Queens Hai Hum with this entry...

Tags > Prithvi Zutshi, &TV, Queens Hai Hum, entry, Jia Shankar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top