Prithvi Zutshi to enter &TV’s Queens Hai Hum

Seasoned actor Prithvi Zutshi will soon enter &TV’s Queens Hai Hum, produced by Jyoti Gupta’s Silver Ivory Productions.

He will essay the role of Shivraj, who would be away from family for nearly 15 years, and the reason of it will bring in a lot of curiosity amongst the family

As per sources, “Shivraj will be Shreya’s (Jia Shankar) father-in-law will also create a lot of chaos in the household during the Navagrah puja.”

As we know, Zutshi has been part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Daraar, Adhikaar etc.

When contacted, the actor confirmed the news to us.

Watch for added drama in Queens Hai Hum with this entry...