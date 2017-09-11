The beautiful and bubbly actress Priyal Gor and handsome actor Rohit Roy have signed another big project.

Priyal, who became famous with her stint as cute Naagin on SAB TV's Ichhapyaari Naagin and Rohit, who impressed all with his hit film Kaabil, has been roped in for Vikram Bhatt's upcoming web series.

Yes, according to our sources, the series will be an intense thriller love story.

As per the plot, Priyal and Rohit will work in the same media company and eventually they will fall in love. The series is tentatively titled as Memories.

Priyal confirmed being part of the project and shared, "this is my first web series and I am really excited."

We buzzed Rohit but he remained unavailable to comment.

We wish Priyal and Rohit all the very best!