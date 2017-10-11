TellyChakkar.com was the first one to break the winners of the 10 season of Splitsvilla. We revealed that Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma and his alleged girlfriend Divya Agarwal were the winners. However, soon in the course of time we learnt that the couple is not the winning duo of the reality show.

Priyank and Divya are definitely not the winners of the series but runner ups and we at TellyChakkar.com have made sure to find out the real winners of the show!

As we mentioned earlier, the final competition had Priyank and Divya competing against Baseer and Naina. In the final showdown, Baseer Ali, a Roadie alumni and Naina Singh, Miss Diva Stylist 2013 were to beat the popular duo to win the title.

So yes! Baseer and Naina have won the season 10 of the Colosceum Production's show. The couple has been adored on the social media by their fans. Baseer also came to the finals in Roadies but couldn’t win the title, however, this time his urge did come true.

This news definitely comes as huge shocker to the avid watchers of the show. Keeping in mind Priyank and Divya’s popularity, it will be interesting to see how the fans will react to it.

A reliable source has confirmed the news and has also stated that the duo is relishing their victory days.

Whether it is the kinky tasks this season or nasty fights, the boldest season of the dating reality show has been in the news for all reasons. Splitsvilla is hosted by the sultry, Sunny Leone and the hot hunk, Rannvijay Singha.

So what do you guys think? Are Baseer and Naina deserving winners of the show?

