Priyank nicknames Vikas, VAGINA! Hina nicknames other contestants

Well, Bigg Boss 11 has been really controversial this season. No wonder, the Bigg Boss housemates at times forget, they are surrounded by cameras 24*7. Maybe that could be the reason why Hina Khan commented about other actresses and got a huge backlash on social media. The next one to have said things on the show without thinking twice is Priyank Sharma.

In a VOOT unseen video, Hina, Luv and Priyank are seen sitting together near the swimming pool and chatting. It happened during the nominations task when the housemates were divided into two different teams. It started with Hina Khan wanting to give nicknames to her not so favorite contestants. Hina, Priyank and Luv are seen calling Vikas, Shilpa, Hiten and Puneesh by secret names.

While Hina states that Vikas should be called Vulture, Priyank mumbles that Vikas could be called VAGINA! To this, both Luv and Priyank laugh but Hina negates the idea instantly. Finally they plan to call Vikas as Voot, Puneesh as Popcorn, Hiten as Apple Pie and Akash as Ambience. The trio then has a discussion using the same names which is futile.

However, the high point of the video was Priyank calling Vikas VAGINA. This surely won’t go down well with anyone. A video has already gone viral on social media and Priyank is receiving backlash on the same.

The video was part of Voot's unseen undekha segment. Meanwhile let’s just wait and watch what wrath Priyank would face for his insensitive comment towards his friend.

