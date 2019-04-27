Priyank Sharma & Aastha Gill look smashing in the first look of 'Saara India'!

MUMBAI: After 2 back to back hits with high school drama 'Punchbeat' and a cute romantic single with singer Neha Kakkar, reality TV star Priyank Sharma is back with a brand new music video with DJ Waley Babu singer Aastha Gill.



Priyank and Aastha who have collaborated once again for a fun & peppy party number 'Saara India', are looking absolutely hot & happening in the official first look of the song!



After their first collaboration 'Buzz' got a lot of buzz around it, the team decided to the pair the 2 of them up again, and it definitely looks like this new song is going to be a massive hit around all the parties in town!