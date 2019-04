View this post on Instagram

Celebrating one year of buzzing with the same team exactly after one year ! Missed @badboyshah bhai . BUZZING AGAIN SOON ! @sonymusicindia @aasthagill @badboyshah @arvindrkhaira @vinaykhandelwal @sannysideup_ @brushtler @shrutesh_mehta @octoberman1988 @sultanofficial @anuradhasinghh