Priyank Sharma gets in trouble YET AGAIN; this time with Hina Khan

Okay, it happened so that Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta, is continuously teasing Priyank Sharma for showing the MIDDLE FINGER to Hina Khan.

Yes, you read that right, he showed his middle finger to the lady who has been most supportive of him no matter what. The world knows in what connotation a middle finger is show by anyone for that matter.

Bigg Boss 11's Priyank Sharma has turned out to be one of the most stupidly talked about contestants of the show.

In the first week itself, Salman kicked him out of the house for hitting Akash Dadlan especially when he didn't have anything to do with the fight. The makers brought him back on the show again, but things didn’t go well yet again. He thought he became more robust a player by getting to know everyone's reality from the world outside. Well, that was just in his mind. In reality, when he started making revelations from the outside world, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss slammed him left right and centre.

During the latest Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan had slammed him again for body shaming Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

Hold on, but this time he has not done anything that will put him in trouble. In an unseen Voot video, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are seen having some conversation from distance. The two along with Vikas, Hiten and Akash are chilling in the bedroom area. During their conversation, Priyank shows the middle finger to Hina instead of thumbs up. But wait, that was a mistake.

Priyank laughs and says that he wanted to do a thumbs up but ended up showing something else happened.

Vikas Gupta immediately goes to Hina Khan and mocks her. He tells her Priyank has shown her his middle finger on national television. He keeps mocking Priyank’s action and tells Hina, he was disrespecting her.

Hina then tells Arshi Khan that it happened by mistake and that Priyank wanted to show do the thumbs up.

Arshi Khan then laughs at it and joins Vikas Gupta over the same. They all harass Priyank Sharma for mistakenly showing the middle finger to Hina Khan. They also hit Priyank with pillows. Finally, the entire house broke into a momentary laughter. A very rare feat in the house.

