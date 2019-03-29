News

Priyank Sharma has an admirer in this actor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma rose to fame with his stint on the show Bigg Boss Season 11, and since then, the young lad has a massive fan following. He recently debuted as an actor in ALTBalaji’s Punnch Beat and won the heart of the audiences through his performance.

Sameer Soni, who was Priyank’s co-star and essayed the role of his father, seems to be a admirer of Priyank’s acting. He shared a scene from the series and said that it is his favourite scene that he cherishes for life. He also mentioned that the performance by Priyank Sharma was outstanding and thanked Vikas Gupta for the support.

