Priyanshu Jora and Nitesh Shetty to host & TV's High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar

Mumbai: &tv is soon rolling out their new project 'High Fever… Dance Ka Naya Tevar.' The dance reality show, which is produced by Ranjit Thakur’s Frames Media, will feature members of a family coming together to perform on stage. The series which is scheduled go live soon will have film actress Lara Dutta, ace-choreographer Ahmed Khan and international dancer Dana Alexa on the judging panel.



While by now everyone is aware of the judges, TellyChakkar has exclusive information about the weekly’s anchors. Popular TV actor Priyanshu Jora, who got recognition from his debut in the first season of 24, will be seen turning a host for the first time.



Priyanshu was last seen in Star Plus’ daily Tu Mera Hero.



Joining him will be stand-up comedian Nitesh Shetty. The lad from Mumbai was the first runner-up in the recent season of The Laughter Challenge and his claim to fame has got him to anchor the dance reality show with Priyanshu.



Out of the two, Shetty will be seen in a character role to add lighter elements.



We contacted Priyanshu but he asked us to call us later.



Nitesh confirmed the news and added, “I never thought I will be offered a show as a host. So I’m really excited for the show.”



