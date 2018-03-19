Priyanshu Jora makes his digital debut with Tamanna

Mumbai: Just today itself, we gave a major update about Ranjit Thakur’s upcoming digital series on Viu tentatively titled as Tamanna. Film actress Akshar Hassan – who originally replaced Sneha Ullal – backed out from the project and TV actress Vrushika Mehta came in her boots.

Now within few minutes, we’ve heard another interesting development from the series helmed under Frames Production.

On digging further, TellyChakkar got hold of the exclusive piece of news that popular TV actor Priyanshu Jora, best known for his stint in TV shows like Tu Mera Hero (2014) and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania (2016), is set to foray into the digital space via this show.

The actor will play the male protagonist, Dhruv.

Apparently, as TellyChakkar reported earlier, Gaurav Pandey was supposed to play the said character. But things didn’t work out. It seems a lot of shuffling happening in the upcoming project.

Jora, who is currently seen hosting dance reality series High Fever, will start the shooting for the digital series from tomorrow. The dance based suspense drama is directed by renowned director Pushkar Mahabal.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with the good looking actor Priyanshu, he confirmed his presence. “I’m really happy that I’m doing this series. Digital gives you a liberty. It’s like a film platform approach wise and it’s not a yearly commitment. TV never gives you that freedom, never! TV’s success parameter is how long the show has run. I really wanted to get into web series, so that you don’t have to do a character for years. On TV you have to essay a character which merges with you. So that is the biggest reason,” Jora said.

“I never felt that digital doesn’t have the exposure, my job is acting irrespective of how many people watch it. If your content is good people will watch it. For a debut, it’s a good show. Frames is the production house with whom I’m already working for another show (High Fever), plus Pushkar is directing it, who was the set-up director for Bade Bhaiyya. So it feels like home-coming,” he added.

With the opportunity of getting to host and act in two shows simultaneously, isn’t it an exciting phase for Priyanshu?

TellyChakkar wishes the lad an enriching year with more such good shows.