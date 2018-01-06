Probably everyone wants to work in cinema: Diya Mukherjee

Actress Diya Mukherjee says that cinema is an attractive art form wherein probably everyone wants to work.

Diya has acted in TV shows like Tumi Ele Tai, Taranath Tantrik and Crime Patrol. She was last seen in the Bengali flick Cockpitwhich features Dev, Koel Mullick and Rukmini Maitra in lead roles. Recently, she entered Seemarekha, which airs on Zee Bangla. Diya is essaying a key role in the Indrani Haldar starrer TV soap.

When asked what made her say yes toSeemarekha and not try her hands in other films, she said to TellyChakkar, “Actually, probably everyone wants to work in cinema, it’s very attractive but when I got the offer of working in Seemarekha, I couldn’t resist. Also, I was away from work for some time. I wanted to work so I went ahead with the project.”

Speaking about her role in the serial, she said, “Here my character Bindi is a very innocent girl who wants well for everyone. She is an uneducated village girl whose marriage gets fixed but the groom leaves the mandap during the wedding. Forcefully, she is married off to Priyojit. Neither her in laws are accepting her nor can she return to her village. Now, what will she do and where will she go. The current track revolves around this.”

Keep up the good work, girl!

Stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite TV actors.