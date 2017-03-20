Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Naura
Naura

quickie
Neha Pednekar

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?

Which character of Shivangi you love the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Producer Kapil Sharma turns playback singer for his untitled Punjabi film

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 04:40 PM

After comedy and acting, TV celebrity Kapil Sharma has now tried his hand at singing. The ace comedian-actor, who has produced a yet untitled upcoming Punjabi film, has also sung a few songs in the movie, says its lead actor Damanpreet Singh.

“Besides producing, Kapil has also sung two-to-three songs in the film. The name of the film is still not decided. Apart from me, the film also features Gurpreet Guggi,” said Damanpreet who is also the lead of TV show ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’ and will be seen play the role of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Damanpreet said Kapil won’t be starring in the film. “He has only produced it. The one he is acting in is ‘Firangi’. Our movie is a Punjabi film,” said the 14-year-old, who revealed that the movie is on the lines of Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par.

In the TV show, ‘Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’, Damanpreet will be playing the title role. “I belong to Chandigarh. I gave an audition for this role in Mumbai. I didn’t have to leave my studies for shooting. A teacher specially comes on set every day to teach me for two-to-three hours. I am currently studying in class 9. I belong to Punjab and Maharaja Ranjit Singh was also from Punjab. So, I couldn’t let go of this opportunity. I wanted to play this role when I got to know about it,” he added.

Damanpreet said he has been acting in Punjabi films for a long time. “I have been acting since I was seven or eight years old. Earlier, I have done a few Punjabi films. I have worked with big Punjabi celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh and Gurpreet Guggi,” he said.

Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh will bring into limelight the inspirational journey of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was founder of the Sikh empire. “This show will be 100% real. So, there won’t be any cinematic liberties taken. Since I am a Punjabi, I have learnt ‘Gatka’ (a form of combat training). For this show, I used to learn horse riding and sword fighting daily,” he said.

Besides Damanpreet, the show will also feature Shaleen Bhanot, Sneha Wagh, Rumi Khan, Chetan Pandit and Sonia Singh

Tags > Kapil Sharma, Punjabi film, Damanpreet Singh, Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top