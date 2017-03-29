Production change for Big Magic’s Bal Krishna

Big Magic’s popular mythological drama Bal Krishna has witnessed some major changes.

Recently, the show took a leap and young talent Bhavesh Balchandani was roped in to play the title role.

Now, we have information that Bal Krishna has undergone a change in its production house.

Our source informs us that the show, which was initially produced by Swastik Productions, has been taken over by FilmFarm productions. It has also been renamed Chakravartin Ajay Krishna.

Also, the popular daily will now air for 30 minutes, paving way for Rudra Ke Rakshak (Contiloe) to take up the other half hour.

Yesterday, Swastik Productions team enjoyed a wrap up party with the cast and crew.

We tried reaching producer Rupali Guha but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.