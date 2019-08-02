Puneesh Sharma bags Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Puneesh Sharma has bagged a web-series!
Puneesh, who recently joined the cast of Star Bharat’s Muskaan, has bagged Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ upcoming web-series on ZEE5 that is tentatively titled '7 Days Without You'
The series is adapted from a book with the same title, and it will be a love story featuring Priyal Gor, Anshuman Malhotra, Harshadaa Vijay, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, and Teena Singh in prominent roles.
TellyChakkar reported about actors Neelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi being a part of the show
(Read here: Neelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi in Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5).
According to our sources, Puneesh will play a bad boy and have a significant role in the show.
We contacted Puneesh, but he asked us to call later.
