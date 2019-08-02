News

Puneesh Sharma bags Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Aug 2019 12:48 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Puneesh Sharma has bagged a web-series!

Puneesh, who recently joined the cast of Star Bharat’s Muskaan, has bagged Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ upcoming web-series on ZEE5 that is tentatively titled '7 Days Without You'

The series is adapted from a book with the same title, and it will be a love story featuring Priyal Gor, Anshuman Malhotra, Harshadaa Vijay, Raima Sen, Priya Banerjee, and Teena Singh in prominent roles.

TellyChakkar reported about actors Neelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi being a part of the show

(Read hereNeelima Azmi and Manoj Joshi in Rashmi Sharma’s next on ZEE5).

According to our sources, Puneesh will play a bad boy and have a significant role in the show.

We contacted Puneesh, but he asked us to call later.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

Tags > Puneesh Sharma, Rashmi Sharma, ZEE5, exclusive, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days