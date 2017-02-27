Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Puneet Sachdev replaces Abhinandan Jindal in Kasam

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 07:15 PM

Colors’ popular show Kasam (Balaji Telefilms) is set to witness a replacement!!!

It’s been already reported in the media that actor Abhinandan Jindal has been roped in to play a pivotal role on the show.

As per reports, Abhinandan was signed to essay the role of Kunal, the illegitimate son of Raj Singh Bedi (Vijay Kashyap) who has come to take revenge from his father.

Now we hear that actor Puneet Sachdeva has replaced Abhinandan and will be seen as Kunal in the forthcoming episodes.

We buzzed Puneet but didn't get any revert from him.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

