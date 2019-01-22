Puneet Vashist and Simran Kaur to enter &TV’s Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaath

MUMBAI: &TV's fantasy drama Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gaatha produced by Peninsula Pictures will soon witness a new entry.

According to our sources, Bigg Boss fame Puneet Vashist and Simran Kaur, who is still recalled for her stint in Sony TV's Anamika, have been roped in for the project.

Puneet and Simran will depict the mythological characters of Shiv and Parvati respectively.

This particular sequence will depict Godess Parvati killing Balasur and getting married to Lord Shiva.

We could not get through to the actors for their comment.

Check out the above picture of them in their characters!