Punjabi films have gained nation-wide acceptance: Sargun Mehta

Popular TV and now a Punjabi film actress Sargun Mehta is on a super high!

After bagging her first Filmfare Award (for Love Punjab), the actress is now basking on praise and acclaimation on her recent Punjabi film ‘Lahoriye’.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sargun shared her experience of working in the film, and her Bollywood plans.

Talking about Lahoriye, the pretty actress quipped, "It is a beautiful movie based on the backdrop of Indo-Pak partition. Whenever we hear of a war film, we think of fight scenes, religious issues but interestingly this film is all about love. The people who migrated from India to Lahore during partition were called Firozpuriye and those who migrated from Lahore to India were called Lahoriye. It’s a beautiful love story of two lovers who get separated during partition and how they fought for their love.”

She further added, “I have worked with Amrinder Gill (male lead) earlier in ‘Angrej’, and it was wonderful to work with him again.”

When quizzed if she has any plans of working in Bollywood, she said, “Well, I will work in Bollywood only if something really good comes my way. There are always chances to work in Bollywood but what matters to me is a good script. As of now, I am happy doing Punjabi films.”

“Punjabi films have gained acceptance nation-wide in past two years. With Diljit Dosanjh becoming a star in Bollywood, there are many opportunities for Punjabi artists,” she added with a smile.

We also asked Sargun whether she plans to return to TV, to which she said, “There is no time to do TV along with films right now. I am only doing Punjabi films.”

Her beau Ravi Dubey will soon be seen performing stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ on Colors. We asked how excited she is to see him in the show. “Superbly excited! I keep telling him to be careful but I know he will do well in the show. Really looking forward to it.”

Good luck Sargun!!!