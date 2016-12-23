Punjabi munda Damanpreet to play Ranjit Singh in Life OK’s next

Life OK seems to be gearing up for a new wave of programming in the New Year!!

With a beautifully crafted bouquet of shows across genres, the much-awaited historical on the channel on the life of Maharaja Ranjit Singh will be the icing on the cake. The series will be produced by Contiloe.

Tellychakkar.com has earlier reported about popular actress Sneha Wagh playing the role of Raj Kaur, mother to Ranjit Singh.

We now hear of popular face in Punjabi movies, Damanpreet Singh bagging the lead role of Ranjit Singh. He will play the child avatar on the show.

Damanpreet will also appear in an upcoming movie produced by the ace anchor Kapil Sharma.

We believe Daman has already shot for the movie.

As per sources, “The story on Maharaja Ranjit Singh will kick-start with the child phase. The makers plan to have the younger version of Ranjit Singh in focus for quite a while after which the story will progress towards the leap.”

We buzzed Producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe, but did not get revert.

We also connected with the channel spokesperson for a comment on the same, but received no revert till we filed the story.

Are you looking forward to this big-ticket show on Life OK? Drop your comments here.