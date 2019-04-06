News

Puru Mama’s SMART MOVE against Kartik and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2019 09:05 AM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Directors’ Kut) is gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans.

The current track focuses on inappropriate touching of women by a close relative.

Puru Mama has his eyes on Naira and constantly touches her inappropriately. He soon gets an opportunity of taking advantage of her.

Naira goes to Puru Mama’s room with tea, and he tries to hold her hands inappropriately and force himself on her. In the nick of time, Kartik enters the scene and questions Puru Mama for his behaviour.

Puru Mama then plays smart and makes up a believable story for both Kartik and Naira, thus escaping any further questions.

What are your views on the upcoming episodes? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
