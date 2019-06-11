News

Purvi Mundada to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

11 Jun 2019 11:45 AM

MUMBAITellyChakkar recently reported about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Romanch Mehta entering Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji (produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P)

(Read hereRomanch Mehta bags Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

Now, the latest update is that actress Purvi Mundada of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame will also be seen in the show post the leap.

A source from the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (also produced by Gull Khan and Nilanjana P) informed us that Purvi will have an important character to portray.

Purvi will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web-series titled Faceless.

We tried to reach out to Purvi but couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

Tags > Purvi Mundada, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Gull Khan and Nilanjana P,

