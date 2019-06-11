Purvi Mundada to enter Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala fame Romanch Mehta entering Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji (produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P)

(Read here: Romanch Mehta bags Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji).

Now, the latest update is that actress Purvi Mundada of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins fame will also be seen in the show post the leap.

A source from the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala (also produced by Gull Khan and Nilanjana P) informed us that Purvi will have an important character to portray.

Purvi will also be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming web-series titled Faceless.

We tried to reach out to Purvi but couldn’t connect with her for a comment.

