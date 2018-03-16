Pyarelalji’s musical composition for ‘Mere Sai’

Mumbai: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mere Sai’ which has impressed audiences all over has a new admirer – noted musician, Mr. Pyarelal himself. Pyarelalji is an ardent devotee of Sai Baba and has also contributed towards the composition of the songs of the iconic Bollywood movie – ‘Shirdi Ke Sai Baba’ based on the life story of the saint. Being a regular viewer of the show and impressed with the acting skills of Abeer Soofi and others, Pyarelalji wanted to compose a song for this show and approached the makers with his wish. After a few meetings, the ace composer created a special song for Mere Sai which will soon be aired.

Mr. Pyarelal is an avid viewer of Mere Sai and is impressed with the simple and heart-touching narration of Sai Baba’s story. The artistically designed sets and the depiction of Shirdi from yester years is another facet liked by the ace music composer.

When contacted Pyarelalji confirmed the news, “I have been a devotee of Sai Baba from the early years. I always nurtured a wish to compose a song which would talk about the saint and his deeds. I approached the makers of Mere Sai and expressed my wish to compose a song for the show. Mere Sai is a wonderful show that spreads the message of kindness and humanity amongst all. I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to compose a song for a wonderful show like Mere Sai.”