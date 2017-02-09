‘Queen Khan’ Gul’s Ishqbaaaz: A trendsetter on TV!!

4 Lions Films’ popular show, Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus has garnered all the attention and popularity in quick time!!

The drama has all the grandeur and has actually gone on to redefine how ‘grand’ and ‘glamorous’ TV shows can look!!

Of course, the show has also passed on the message to one and all that it is certainly not the need of the hour to work on ‘regressive’ tracks to get the numbers. Good content will always sell, no matter what!!

And coming from the banner of Producer Gul Khan only means that ‘romance’ will be at its best, and the lead pair will provide the icing on the cake as the hot couple in town!!

And all this, like the other Gul shows, holds good for Ishqbaaaz too!!

Fair enough, Gul gets fondly called ‘Queen Khan’ by fraternity friends and people who have known and watched her work so far.

So what makes Ishqbaaaz stand apart as the one-of-its kind show that provides for a perfect package of entertainment?

Let’s begin with the astonishing fan-following that the lead pair of Shivaay and Anika garners from the loyal viewers of the show.

When the romantic couple got visible onscreen, their chemistry got instantly compared to Gul Khan’s earlier magical jodi of Arnav and Khushi from the hit show, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. But now, Shivaay and Anika is the new hot couple in town!! They trend huge on Twitter, and the wave of freshness they bring in with their exuberant and lively onscreen chemistry is really commendable.

It’s not only the lead pair, but also Anika’s fabulously designed costumes that trend on Twitter and is really popular!!

Yes, with all the popularity comes in the love-hate relationship, and Producer Gul who is known to creating riveting romantic ambience in all her shows shares a love-hate rapport with the viewers of her shows. And trust us, this only comes because of the immense popularity that every character in her show garners.

Ishqbaaaz is certainly the best looking product on TV today, and it residues on how grand and glamorous Indian television can look. Indeed, quality gets noticed and there is no exception to this!!

After giving the TV viewing audience the first Muslim girl on screen to be so modern in Zoya of Qubool Hai, we now have a ‘bahu’ who wears jeans, with off shoulders and cut shoulders, of course with her mangalsutra adding to her charm. Certainly, Ishqbaaaz again redefines how a modern Indian bahu can look!! The motto here being that the character should not be judged by what she is wearing, and that the image of the regressive bahu needs a change. And Anika, the heroine of Ishqbaaaz represents this sea-change!!

Also, the basic idea behind the concept of Ishqbaaaz is to not give up on traditions, and yet stay the person you are!!

The end result is that Ishqbaaaz enjoys the ‘highest’ time spent on Star Plus, (ranging from 17.3 to 18.4 for some episodes), which is even higher that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Saathiya, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Nakuul Mehta, Shivaay of Ishqbaaaz very aesthetically sums it up, as he praises Gul for the manner in which she gives life to her characters, and creates modern-age heroes and heroines saying, “Gul has a strong sense of aesthetics and music. Apart from that I think she is a relevant maker. She has always introduced new themes, new ideas and new language with her characters and shows. Having worked with her on Ishqbaaaz for the last year and a half or so (since inception). I can vouch for the fact that no one presents her heroes like she does. Also when I mentioned, 'relevant', also meant how she makes her cast a part of the grander vision she has for the show. She's someone I have had innumerable discussions with regards to my character and there is a certain conviction with which she likes to set up her characters. I must admit I have had many challenges from time to time in playing Shivaay as he is a character which according to my moral or social compass is flawed, sometimes bordering towards being crazy, but at times like those you tend to trust the maker's conviction and belief and Gul is rock solid with that.”

