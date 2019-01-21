News

A R Rahman and Harshdeep Kaur reunite for The Voice

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ The Voice promises to be a musical extravaganza with the biggest musicians of the country coming together in a hunt to find the ultimate voice. The music maestro A R Rahman will be seen as a super guru on the show and joining him would the most loved soulful singer Harshdeep Kaur. The two most celebrated musicians reunite for the show after a long gap.

A source close to the team revealed, “A R Rahman and Harshdeep Kaur have worked together numerous times. The talented singer Harshdeep has not only sung songs for the music icon but also performed alongside with him at his concerts. After a break, the duo will reunite for The Voice where A R Rahman will be seen as a super guru and Harshdeep will be a coach. This time around, they will be seen in entirely new roles where they will groom and mentor the contestants to become music’s next big phenomena.”

It will be spell binding to see two of the most amazing musicians A R Rahman and Harshdeep Kaur come together once again on StarPlus’ The Voice. They are sure to recreate their magic on the show.
Tags > A R Rahman, Harshdeep Kaur, The Voice, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

