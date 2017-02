All the fans of A. R. Rahman can smile as we bring a piece of good news for you!

The forthcoming episode of Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is paying a tribute to the ace musician.

The particular episode will see all the participants sing popular numbers from the music maestro’s kitty.

So, gear up for the special evening. It will be aired on 6 February at 9.30 pm.

