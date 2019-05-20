News

Radhika against Mishti's decision; supports Veer in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 is high on drama. Mishiti, Rohan, Pari, and Veer’s lives will see a drastic change soon. Mishti has already broken her relationship with Veer.

Pari supports Mishti in her decision. Mishti is afraid to reveal this truth to Radhika Dadi, and Pari stands by her.

Pari tells Mishti that Radhika Dadi will understand her situation and will accept what she has done. However, Radhika is shocked to learn that Mishti has left Veer and is angry with her.

Mishti tells Radhika that she had tried her best but failed to maintain the relationship. Radhika is still on Veer's side and supports him over Mishti. What new twists are in store for the audience?

