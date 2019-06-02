News

Raghav and Rani’s ‘Love Dhaage’ getting strong on Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2019 05:34 PM

Star Bharat’s popular show ‘Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan’ is witnessing gripping drama in their episodes. Raghav who has slowly started to recover and is getting his memory back, in their upcoming episode the viewers will witness some awkward romance brewing up between him and Rani.

Rani who constantly was besides Raghav through his rough phase made Raghav realize the importance of her in his life. During this track there were some adorable moments shared in the episode where Raghav was seen giving chocolates ,as a token of appreciation to Rani. Rani too shared some cute moments with Raghav while taking him for a walk.

When spoken to the talented Sheezan Mohd who is seen essaying the role of Raghav in the show he mentioned, “It’s after a very long time that Raghav and Rani were seen sharing some romantic moments in the show. With the upcoming track focusing on Raghav and Rani, the show will see some new twists and turns in its upcoming episodes. We are looking forward to the response we receive from our audience and hope they continue to appreciate our show” 

Tags > Raghav, Rani, Love Dhaage’ Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, TellyChakkar,

past seven days