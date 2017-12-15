Hot Downloads

Raghav to take a step ahead with his evil plan in Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Dec 2017 06:34 PM

Director’s Kut Productions’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for its exciting twists and turns.

Raghav (Nikhil Sharma) who is Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) college friend is back in her life to wreck havoc by creating misunderstandings between she and Kartik (Mohsin Khan).

We hear, in the upcoming episodes, Raghav will leave no stones unturned to create differences between Kartik and Naira.

Our source informs us that, in the upcoming episodes of the series Raghav will try to create difference between Kartik and Naira by showing some proofs related to Naira’s past to the Goenka family. The family will enjoy a nice gathering at a restaurant where Raghav will execute his next step. He will ask a waiter to hand over some documents to the Goenka family.

Will Raghav’s intention to create differences between Kartik and Naira be successful? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.





