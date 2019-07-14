Raghbir to fall in love with Pragati in Bepanah Pyaar

MUMBAI: The Colors show Bepanah Pyaar, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been providing all the intrigue it can with its intense tracks.

In the upcoming episode, Raghbir will slowly but steadily show a change in his behaviour towards Pragati. Raghbir, who has been shown to be a person who cannot get out of the shocking death of his wife Bani, will be shown getting drawn towards Pragati.



So, does it mean that Raghbir has moved on from Bani? Does it mean that Raghbir has fallen in love with Pragati now?



Well, it will be interesting to see how they will start their relationship.