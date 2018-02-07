Home > Tv > Tv News
Raghu-Rajiv to kick-start a new reality show on Amazon Prime

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 04:17 PM

Mumbai: Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman of "MTV Roadies" fame will host "Skulls and Roses", a reality show about romance and adventure.

Amazon Prime Video announced the unscripted Amazon Prime Original series, "Skulls and Roses", in collaboration with Raghu and Rajiv's Monozygotic, on Wednesday.

The show will blur the lines between romance and adventure reality shows to take contestants through a daring journey.

Participants are invited to form couples and bonds of love on 'Rose Island', they are then tested for their authenticity and fortitude on 'Skull Island'.

The test is to find out which is stronger - the instinct to love or the instinct for self-preservation.

"After announcing our foray into reality shows with comedy and music, we have seen great enthusiasm from Prime members. We are excited to add even more variety to our offering and in collaboration with Monozygotic, bring a new bold concept to the unscripted content space that will continue to reinvent the way customers consume content in India," Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.

Speaking about the show, Raghu said: "In today's age of dating apps, young couples are finding it increasingly difficult to deal with the problems of a committed relationship."

"Consequently, more and more youngsters are making 'stress-free' life-choices of self-love and self-growth. This generation is increasingly facing a dilemma of 'we vs me'. 'Skulls and Roses' magnifies both aspects of this dilemma as well as the consequences of their choices."

"What will you choose if 'love' is the best chance to stay in paradise, but 'survival' can only happen alone? I think that is an intriguing concept for us to delve into," he added.

On the collaboration, Rajiv said: "It's a first-of-its-kind format where the best of two opposite worlds come together on a reality show. With this venture we bring the excitement of reality shows, on-demand, to a personal screen at your home, college or commute."

"The concept is very intriguing and bold and we are thrilled to be able to breathe life into this 

