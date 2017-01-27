Rahul Dev in Star Plus’ Dil Boley Oberoi

The handsome and dynamic Rahul Dev will stun one and all with his antagonistic role in Star Plus’ new show, Dil Boley Oberoi (4 Lions Films), which will be a spin-off of Ishqbaaaz.

News is already out of Sushmita Mukherjee entering the show as Dadi’s sister.

Rahul will also be a major casting for the much-anticipated spin-off, which will depict the love stories of Omkaara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo).

As per credible sources, “Rahul Dev will have a major guest appearance in Dil Boley Oberoi. He will be seen in a bad man’s avatar, and will be seen in the first week of the show.”

When contacted, Rahul listened to our query and told us, “I am busy now. I will be able to connect to you on this tomorrow.”

Rahul as we know, has lot of movies under his belt. He was last seen in TV as contestant on Sony TV’s Power Couple.

We buzzed Producer Gul Khan and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Are your ‘Dils’ already excited to say ‘Oberoi’???

Watch this space for more updates.