Rahul Sharma and Patrali Chattopadhyay to feature in &TV's Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 May 2019 11:24 AM
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from Television industry.
 
We already reported about actors like Sana Amin Shaikh and Priyal Gor being roped in for spine chilling episodes of &TV's supernatural and horror show Laal Ishq.
 
Now the latest update is that actors Rahul Sharma and Patrali Chattopadhyay will also be seen in an upcoming episode of Laal Ishq being produced by Essel Vission Private Ltd.
 
A source close to the project said, "The story of the episode will revolve around a couple from Bihar being trapped in a supernatural and horror based situation".
 
We couldn't connect with Rahul and Patrali for their comment.
 
