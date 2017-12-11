Rahuul Chwudhary to enter Big Magic’s Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav

Actor Rahuul Chwudhary, who previously acted in popular series like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and many more, has bagged a new show.

The actor will soon be seen in Big Magic’s newly launched mythological drama, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, produced by Triangle Films Company.

Our source informs us that, Rahuul will be seen essaying the role of AahiRavan. He will be very powerful and his only motive in life would be to take revenge on Bhairav (Rohit Bakshi) who had killed his father.

His entry will air sometime in this week.

When we contacted Rahuul, he confirmed the news with us.

