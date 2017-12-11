Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Laksh Lalwani
Laksh Lalwani
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Rahuul Chwudhary to enter Big Magic’s Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Dec 2017 04:31 PM

Actor Rahuul Chwudhary, who previously acted in popular series like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and many more, has bagged a new show.

The actor will soon be seen in Big Magic’s newly launched mythological drama, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, produced by Triangle Films Company. 

Our source informs us that, Rahuul will be seen essaying the role of AahiRavan. He will be very powerful and his only motive in life would be to take revenge on Bhairav (Rohit Bakshi) who had killed his father.

His entry will air sometime in this week.

When we contacted Rahuul, he confirmed the news with us.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

 
Tags > Rahuul Chwudhary, Big Magic, Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav, Triangle Films Company, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Rohit Bakshi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top