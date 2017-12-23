Raising voice against injustice makes country progressive: Monali Thakur

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur says that expressing a constructive opinion on social injustice makes a country more progressive.



Asked whether India is growing as a progressive society, Monali told IANS here: "Well, it has a really complex answer. I cannot tell you in one word. I have questions in mind on the same.



She added: "Why are we narrowing down on things? Why can't we tolerate each other's opinion rather looking for an opportunity to pull each other down? Instead of raising voice and contributing to issues to solve it, why are we criticising people on the matter? I think making buildings do not make a country progressive, raising voice against injustice does."



The singer, who earlier joined the #makingthefuture campaign, will soon be seen in the 7th season of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged.



Known for her versatility in singing, Monali says she tried to look at songs through different perspectives.



"I think it is the way you are interpreting the meaning of the lyrics. There is a difference between seduction and vulgarity. When I am singing a song that people call 'item song', I try to find the broader perspective of the song and its treatment. I do not think in one limited perspective that can narrow the thought."



The singer feels the process of making the unplugged version is interesting.



"In an unplugged version, the instrumentation changed so as the treatment of the song. As a singer, it is interesting to me because we are trying how differently we can sing the same song without losing its soul. We rehear, and go through a trial and error before zeroing on one. I love this process," said Monali.



Recalling her early days in showbiz, Monali said: "I used to be so conscious about performing live. In my head, I was like, 'They are judging me on my capability and as a singer'. You cannot perform if you are anxious.



"But with time, I realised that they are here to sing along, to enjoy my music and not for judging. So, now when I go on stage I feel like, 'That's my space'."