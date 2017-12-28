Raj Bhattacharyya to play a key role in Subho Drishti

Actor Raj Bhattacharyya, who is currently a part of Colors Bangla's Resham Jhanpi, next will be seen in Subho Drishti.

Speaking about his character in the upcoming daily, Raj said to TellyChakkar, “In Subho Drishti, I will be essaying the character of Rahul. The character will bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. I have been briefed this much so far and told that it is one of the key roles. I am excited about this project and will work hard to portray my role well. ”

In Resham Jhanpi, the actor is playing the character of Indra. When asked how different or similar both the characters are, he said, “In Resham Jhanpi, I am a cop who has a sacrificing nature and is a bit Dabangg type and Rahul’s character will just be introduced in the story so it would be difficult to say at the moment that how the character will be in the long run.”

Good luck for the project, Raj!