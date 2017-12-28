Hot Downloads

Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?

Who is the hottest hunk of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?

Who is the hottest diva of 2017?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Raj Bhattacharyya to play a key role in Subho Drishti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Dec 2017 04:50 PM

Actor Raj Bhattacharyya, who is currently a part of Colors Bangla's Resham Jhanpi, next will be seen in Subho Drishti.

Speaking about his character in the upcoming daily, Raj said to TellyChakkar, “In Subho Drishti, I will be essaying the character of Rahul. The character will bring a lot of twists and turns in the story. I have been briefed this much so far and told that it is one of the key roles. I am excited about this project and will work hard to portray my role well. ” 

In Resham Jhanpi, the actor is playing the character of Indra. When asked how different or similar both the characters are, he said, “In Resham Jhanpi, I am a cop who has a sacrificing nature and is a bit Dabangg type and Rahul’s character will just be introduced in the story so it would be difficult to say at the moment that how the character will be in the long run.”  

Good luck for the project, Raj! 





Tags > Raj Bhattacharyya, Colors Bangla, Resham Jhanpi, TellyChakkar, Gourab Roy Chowdhury, Aiswarjya Sen,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top