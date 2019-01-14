Raj to get MARRIED to 'DEMON' Sanjana in Star Plus' Qayamat Ki Raat

Star Plus show Qayamat Ki Raat will soon showcase a big twist in the life of Raaj and his family.

As seen in the last episode, Vaidahi tells Raj that she recalls everything and that Raj is her love. However, the man refuses the proposal and says that he is love with Gauri and she isn’t his Gauri.

In the upcoming episodes, Raj will rush to Sanjana, the demon who has captivated Raj under her power. Raj will propose to her and will enter home informing all the family members that he wants to get married to Gauri leaving the evil Sanjana smirking with joy.

How will Raj protect himself from the wicked witch? Only time will tell!