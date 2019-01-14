News

Raj to get MARRIED to 'DEMON' Sanjana in Star Plus' Qayamat Ki Raat

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 10:37 AM

Star Plus show Qayamat Ki Raat will soon showcase a big twist in the life of Raaj and his family.

As seen in the last episode, Vaidahi tells Raj that she recalls everything and that Raj is her love. However, the man refuses the proposal and says that he is love with Gauri and she isn’t his Gauri.

In the upcoming episodes, Raj will rush to Sanjana, the demon who has captivated Raj under her power. Raj will propose to her and will enter home informing all the family members that he wants to get married to Gauri leaving the evil Sanjana smirking with joy.

How will Raj protect himself from the wicked witch? Only time will tell!  

Tags > Star Plus, Qayamat Ki Raat, Raj, Sanjana,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Meet the cast of &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days