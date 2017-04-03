Raj to learn about Manu’s identity in &TV’s Waaris

Get ready to witness a big revelation track in the upcoming episodes of &TV’s Waaris (Viniyard Films)!!!

So far, we have seen how Manu (Farnaz Shetty) has disguised herself as a guy, a truth which is kept hidden from everyone since her childhood.

According to the ongoing episodes post leap on the show, Manu’s long lost friend Raj (Neel Motwani) has re-entered into her life, totally unaware about Manu’s real identity.

Now we hear that Manu’s truth will come out in front of Raj.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, a house will catch fire and Manu will jump into it to save someone’s life who would have got stuck in the fire. Meanwhile, Raj will also reach there and try to take Manu out of the fire and while doing so, Manu’s turban will fall off and Raj will get to see a new identity of Manu that she is a girl.”

Raj will get shocked to see the real identity of Manu and then will start blaming Manu for cheating him by keeping her identity hidden from him.

When we contacted Farnaz, she said, “I am very scared of fire and I was scared to do this scene too. There was no body double. It’s such a risk taking factor being an actor to perform such kinds of scenes but all is well.”

How’s Raj and Manu’s relationship going to be now?