There has been a relatively new trend set off in the recent years.

Where our mothers had a thing for the clean-cut, well-groomed man, associating him with success and financial security, we ladies of the Millennial generation are finding ourselves enticed with Lumbersexuals!

Yes.

A generous amount of body fuzz is no longer seen as an indicator of the scraggily or unmotivated, but rather the strong, independent and wise. However, irrespective of the outside world, our Telly Town remains rigid on the kind of character requirement.

The male protagonist and other goody people have to be seen dapper looking. Infact, the characters which throw shades of evil are also projected more sober than they actually are/ can be/ would be. So yes, TV does come with its set of subtleties and our favourtie actors are forced to shave off their rugged look to get into the skin of the chracter sketch given to them.

Raj Singh Arora, as known to all is an avid traveller. And little may people know but although he has been flaunting a clean shaven look on-screen, he is actually very proud of his long hair and bearded look!

But here comes his challenge.

His girlfriend, Pooja Gor, close friends and associates from the television industry have been constantly suggesting him to get rid of his beard if he is keen on getting work on TV as this look won’t get him any. While in a dilemma of whether he should get himself shaved, he came across the latest trailer of upcomming Bollywood movie, Padmavati, which shows Ranveer Singh sporting the heavy rugged look.

And this only made him wonder if there could be any TV show which would not require him to shave off his beard. Check out his post below!

Raj said, “Well, Pooja and a lot of my friends from the industry have been suggesting to shave of my beard if I want to bag a good role. When I saw the trailer of Padmavati, I laughed to myself because Ranveer Singh actually sports that look in a big banner film. However, I understand that the character requirement of films is way to different than TV. But I really hope that such progressions happen on TV too.”

Shedding some light on his film projects, he said, “I am getting film offers and I recently gave an audition for a film which stars a popular Bollywood star. I cannot talk much about it but I can hint that I have worked with the famed celebrity earlier and I have been widely appreciated for my role. There are some more projects in the offering, however, TV is everyday work and I really hope to bag a good role soon.”



