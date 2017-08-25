Colors' popular mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Productions) is set to witness a re-entry.

Yes, we hear that the good looking actor Raj Singh who played Chandra Dev in the series, will soon making a re-entry.

Our source informs us, "The upcoming episodes will focus on how the moon gets influenced by Rahu (Zohaib Siddiqui) and Indra (Kunal Bakshi) and goes against Shani (Kartikey Malviya) again. This track would highlight the myth of Chand mein bhi daag hai."

When we contacted Raj, he told us, "Yes, I have already started shooting. In fact, I was travelling to Umbergaon the same day when the Mahakali actors met with the accident. I have seen the damaged car while I was crossing the accident spot."

"I salute to all the actors and technicians who risk their life travelling only to entertain their fans. I pray for the actors, who have lost their lives. May their souls rest in peace," he added.

Good luck Raj.

