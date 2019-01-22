Raj Zutshi joins Arbaaz Khan starrer on ZEE5

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about ZEE5’s upcoming web-series, which is a thriller drama produced by Altis Media.

We exclusively reported about Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan making his digital debut with this project. The series will also feature talented actors namely Holiday fame Freddy Daruwala; Ayub Khan, who is currently part of Colors’ Shakti; and Inside Edge fame Tanuj Virwani.

Now, we have information that talented actor Raj Zutshi, who is a well-known face in Bollywood and television, has been roped in by the makers to play a very important character in the series.

This project will mark Raj’s debut on the digital platform.

