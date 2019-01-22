News

Raj Zutshi joins Arbaaz Khan starrer on ZEE5

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Jan 2019 03:24 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about ZEE5’s upcoming web-series, which is a thriller drama produced by Altis Media.

We exclusively reported about Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan making his digital debut with this project. The series will also feature talented actors namely Holiday fame Freddy Daruwala; Ayub Khan, who is currently part of Colors’ Shakti; and Inside Edge fame Tanuj Virwani.

Now, we have information that talented actor Raj Zutshi, who is a well-known face in Bollywood and television, has been roped in by the makers to play a very important character in the series.

This project will mark Raj’s debut on the digital platform.

Here’s wishing all of them good luck!

Tags > Raj Zutshi, Arbaaz Khan, Upcoming Web-Series, Altis Media, Bollywood, Freddy Daruwala; Ayub Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray

Press Conference of the movie Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Chhavi Mittal
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah

poll

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?

Naagin 3: Mahir looks best with?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days